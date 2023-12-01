EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Firefighters working to get fire at west-end home under control

    Flames are visible on the roof of a single-storey house on 156 Street near 78 Avenue in Edmonton on Dec. 1, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Matt Marshall) Flames are visible on the roof of a single-storey house on 156 Street near 78 Avenue in Edmonton on Dec. 1, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Matt Marshall)

    A west Edmonton home was damaged in a fire Friday morning.

    The blaze on 156 Street north of 77A Avenue NW was first called in at 7:18 a.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

    An hour later, five units were still working to get the fire under control.

    When CTV News Edmonton arrived, the roof of the single-storey house was engulfed in flames.

    No injuries have been reported.

    The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

    According to the acting fire captain, the house was under construction. 

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall  

