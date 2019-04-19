Two cats were found in a sinkhole in an east Edmonton home Friday morning.

Rebecca Hung and her husband got back from vacation early Friday morning. Around 8 a.m., Hung was walking outside and noticed the sinkhole.

“I found a gaping four by two-wide hole that was incredibly deep and a poor little cat staring up at me,” she told CTV News.

Firefighters made a “cat ladder” with wood to help the cats climb out on their own, but they remained down there as of 3 p.m.

Crews also dropped off food for the cats.