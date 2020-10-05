EDMONTON -- Police are once again investigating a series of arsons in the Town of Edson.

Three blazes were deliberately set in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2020.

A mobile home at the Cedars Mobile Home Park was destroyed, and a neighbouring home suffered extensive damage.

Emergency crews also responded to two separate vehicle fires, both vehicles were destroyed.

No one was injured in any of the blazes, and a total damage estimate has not been calculated.

Investigators are still investigating the cause of the fires, but the Town of Edson fire chief has deemed all three incidents arson.

Police do not believe the fires are related to a string of arsons that caused serious damage to several Edson car dealerships in late 2019 and early 2020.

Anyone with information about these three fires or who may have camera footage is asked to call Edson RCMP at 780-723-8822.