Firework preparations underway in Churchill Square

Work was underway Saturday morning to prepare for the first New Year's Eve fireworks show in downtown Edmonton in years.

Two firework displays will take place in Churchill Square for the holiday, one at 8:30 p.m. and one at midnight.

"It's great to be in downtown Edmonton; we haven't been back here for five years," said Brad Dezotell of Fireworks Spectacular. "We're expecting large crowds, of course the weather's going to be borderline perfect for fireworks."

Saturday night's shows will be pyro-musical presentations, he said, with fireworks set to soundtracks.

"It's a little different style show than most people are used to," he said. "We design the show to match the soundtrack. So when there's a big crescendo in the music, of course the fireworks should match that."

For the kids, the earlier show will be set to Disney songs. The later will be a more traditional New Year's display.

Both displays were being set up Saturday morning from City Hall and 103A Avenue. The shows are computer programmed, but operators will be on site for any technical issues or safety concerns.

You can watch a livestream of the 8:30 p.m. display online on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.