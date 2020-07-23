EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s first black-owned pop-up market will hit the streets this Sunday. Local businesses and entrepreneurs will be selling everything from artwork to beauty products.

It’s all happening in the parking lot of the Habesha African Market at 107 Avenue and 104 Street.

Nunu Deselgne is the owner of the market.

“It’s so nice to be able to show different cultures and what different cultures bring to this city,” she said.

The event this weekend is inspired by a similar event in Calgary.

“People are going to be surprised what they’re going to be able to find,” said Ivan Touko, the organizer of the Calgary event.

Touko said that many businesses that take part in the market are so small they don’t qualify for financial help during the pandemic. Many are too small to even qualify to participate in farmer’s markets.

“When we create a platform like this it helps them qualify for something, and hopefully see down the line how can they go from having something they had at home, to actually going to a farmers market, to actually having a fulltime business,” he said.

Deselgne said she hopes shoppers will also take the time to explore the area and businesses around the market, which she said is an up-and-coming area.

“It feels like we’re very part of the city, we’re nearly downtown but there’s that big disconnect. I want people to come and see what this great area has to offer,” she said.

And she hopes it won’t be the last pop-up market of this kind.

“We’re really excited to try this out for the first time because the goal is to have it reoccur during the year, not just once.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Graham Neil