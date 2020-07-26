EDMONTON -- Edmonton's first ever black-owned market took place just north of downtown on Sunday.

The inaugural market was in the parking lot of the Habisha Market on 107 Avenue and 104 Street.

The market is inspired by a similar one in Calgary, with vendors selling clothing jewellery and beauty products.

The market was on from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and organizers hope it will be a recurring event throughout the year.