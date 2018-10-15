

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Flu shots are a family tradition for Dr. Chris Sikora—and he wants them to be for other Albertans, too.

“One of the best ways to prevent influenza deaths, influenza illness, and influenza hospitalizations is to be protected. And the way you get protected is to be immunized against influenza,” Sikora said Monday, the first day of the province’s influenza immunization program.

Starting October 15, all Albertans older than six months were able to receive the flu vaccine free of charge through Alberta Health Services (AHS) locations and qualifying pharmacists and physician offices.

Influenza causes approximately 12,000 hospitalizations and 3,500 deaths in Canada every year. In Alberta last year, influenza put over 3,000 people in the hospital and killed 92 others.

Twenty-two of those who died lived in the Edmonton area.

According to officials, last year’s vaccine was not as effective because the strain that caused many Albertans to be sick wasn’t included in the vaccine.

AHS said it has no input on how the vaccine is made.

“It's difficult to predict how badly an influenza season will be, just because the strains do change and can change over time and it's difficult to predict when an influenza season will start,” explained Sikora, who is AHS’ acting senior medical officer of health.

But health authorities still suggest the best defense is the flu shot.

“The vaccine that we have this year is a quadrivalent vaccine. It protects against four different strains of influenza, two A strains and two B strains,” said Sikora.

Influenza is spread through the air when a person coughs, sneezes, or even talks. Its symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough and headache.

Influenza also causes a higher risk of complications like pneumonia for children under six, pregnant women and seniors with pre-existing issues.

Sikora said AHS has already seen some case of influenza, and to him, that “highlights the importance of being immunized before the season starts.”

The vaccine is available to all members of the public over six months old at AHS immunization clinics, as well as doctors’ offices and pharmacies accredited to vaccine children five years of age and older.

More information on the program can be found here, or by calling Health Link at 811.