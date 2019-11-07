EDMONTON -- A woman faces a first-degree murder charge after a July incident at a seniors housing facility that led to the death of an 83-year-old woman.

Police have charged Cynthia Hamelin, 49, in the death of Giuseppina Micieli.

On July 20, police say they were called to a break and enter at a seniors home near 95 Street and 108A Avenue. Officers reported that Hamelin had entered Micieli's suite and attacked her.

Miceli was treated and taken to hospital and later died of her injuries, specifically blunt force trauma that resulted in pneumonia, on Aug. 26, according to police.

Police add that the two were not known to each other.

Hamelin was identified as the suspect and initially charged with break and enter, aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

In June, Hamelin was arrested and charged with a string of offences in connection to 22 break-and-enter incidents targeting downtown senior-assisted living residences between October of 2018 and May of this year.