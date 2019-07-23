Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere’s mother wants justice.

Carol Laverdiere told this to CTV News Edmontonon Tuesday, when the woman accused in her daughter’s murder appeared in a North Battleford, Sask., court for the first time.

Shayla Orthner, 27, faces charges of first degree murder, kidnapping and improperly interfering with a human body in Tiki Brook-Lyn’s death.

The 25-year-old was last seen in North Battleford on May 1. Her remains were discovered in a rural area outside the western Saskatchewan city on July 11.

Carol Laverdiere, who lives outside Edmonton, told CTV News Edmonton, “I want justice. I want everyone who was involved to be arrested and to get what’s coming to them.”

Carol Laverdiere said to her knowledge, her daughter didn’t know Orthner. Tiki Brook-Lyn had gone to the area of North Battleford and Thunderchild First Nation to attend a funeral on April 27.

“She was a mother, a daughter, a sister and an aunt who was loved by everybody. She had a great big heart and she would never hurt anybody. She didn’t deserve this,” said Laverdiere. “She went to Saskatchewan out of the goodness of her heart.”

Earlier this month, Laverdiere marched in Saskatoon to raise awareness about her daughter’s disappearance, as well as the disappearance of Ashley Morin, who was last seen in North Battleford July 2018.

“I want Ashley Morin's family to know that we will always be there for them, because we know they're always there for us,” Laverdiere said.

“The only way I'm getting through this is with the help of my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, and I have faith that I am going to hold my daughter again, and that's when I'll have closure.”

Saskatchewan RCMP said they expect to make additional arrests in the upcoming weeks.