EDMONTON -- A man has been charged with the first-degree murder of a 15-year-old Indigenous girl who went missing days before her body was found.

On Aug. 19, RCMP arrested Jason Alec Tallcree of John D’Or Prairie, Alta., in the death of Roderica Ribbonleg.

Tallcree is being kept in custody and has a court date set for Aug. 24 in High Level.

Ribbonleg was last seen in the John D’Or Prairie area on July 5. Within a week, police were asking for the public’s help to find her.

Human remains found nearby on July 12 were later identified as the missing teen.

The case remains open, and investigators have asked the public to submit any other related information to Fort Vermilion RCMP at 780-927-3258 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

John D’Or Prairie is located within the Little Red River Cree Nation, where Ribbonleg was from, more than 700 kilometres north of Alberta’s capital city.