First-degree murder charge laid in Redwater killing
Published Monday, May 17, 2021 10:24AM MDT
Two RCMP vehicles in Redwater, Alta. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Redwater woman.
Robertas Kalkius, 46, was arrested May 13, five days after he was found seriously hurt and a woman was found dead on a rural property near Redwater, Alta.
Mounties identified the victim on Monday as 49-year-old Anna Ermakova.
According to RCMP, the pair were living together.
Kalkius remains in hospital and was scheduled to appear in Vegreville provincial court on Monday.