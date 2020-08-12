EDMONTON -- A man is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder after a stabbing in southwest Edmonton killed one person and injured another.

On Aug. 6, police were called to a home in the area of 24 Avenue and 108 Street for a weapons complaint. Police say when they arrived they found a man and woman outside of the home with minor injuries, as well as two uninjured children.

Police say they found a man inside the home with serious injuries, and EMS declared him dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the children were being cared for by a family member according to police.

Police say the man outside was taken into custody.

An autopsy was completed on Riel Stamp, 26, Wednesday and police say his cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

Brett Cordelius Stamp, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder, assault causing bodily harm, killing an animal (under section 445 of the Criminal Code of Canada), and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.