First Nation in Alberta acquires Edmonton-based Internet company

Internet and DSL lights are illuminated on a modem in Chelsea, Que., Monday July 11, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Internet and DSL lights are illuminated on a modem in Chelsea, Que., Monday July 11, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island