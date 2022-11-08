First parking ban of the season starts Tuesday

Winter hasn't officially arrived, but Edmonton's first parking ban has.

A Phase 1 parking ban will start at 7 p.m. to make way for major road clearing, the city announced Tuesday morning.

During Phase 1, crews will be clearing major roads. This includes arterial roads, collector roads, roads in business improvement areas, bus routes and any roads marked with seasonal no-parking signage.

The parking ban is expected to be in effect for three to five days, but the city said timelines will depend on any additional snowfall.

Parking bans will be more heavily enforced this year, the city has warned, and any vehicles parked along Phase 1 routes after 7 p.m. Tuesday may be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.

Towed vehicles will be relocated to the nearest cleared roadway. For information on where to find a towed vehicle, call 311.

Parking along residential streets is allowed during the first phase, and the city said any streets under a parking ban are available for parking once cleared – as long as parking is normally allowed.

As of Tuesday, the city said there were no plans to call a Phase 2 parking ban in residential and industrial areas once Phase 1 is finished, though that may change depending on snowfall.

For more information on parking bans, or to sign up for parking ban notifications, visit edmonton.ca/SafeTravels.