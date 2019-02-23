The first concrete span for the Whitemud LRT Bridge was installed early Saturday morning.

The span is one of two that will make up the bridge, which will carry the Valley Line LRT alongside the 75 Street bridge over Whitemud Drive.

Each piece weighs almost 600 tonnes and is about 32 metres long.

TransEd said the span’s installation required a team of more than a dozen operators and technicians.

The 75 Street bridge spans will be the eighth and ninth installed as part of the first phase of the Valley Line.