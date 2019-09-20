The first public library in Maskwacis is holding its grand opening Friday.

Residents will now be able to borrow books, access Alberta's Public Library Network, the internet and programs in the community.

The new hub is the result of months of hard work.

“I’ve been building positive and meaningful relationships with the community by bringing a mobile library to the area,” library manager Shirley Cire said in a written release. “Now residents will have access to library resources without leaving Maskwacis.”

The library will be open to the public and all four Nations in Maskwacis – Samson Cree Nation, the Ermineskin Cree Nation, the Montana Band and the Louis Bull Tribe – on Tuesdays and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.