EDMONTON -- Canadian Blood Services has kicked off its Sirens For Life campaign, pitting emergency services workers in Edmonton and Calgary against each other to see who can bring in the most blood donations.

Alicia Souveny knows first hand the importance of blood donations.

Souveny was left with numerous injures after a near fatal traffic accident in 2019, including a below-the-knee amputation of her left leg.

She received more than 20 units of blood, and says she wouldn’t be here today without it.

“You just never know who in your life might end up needing it and also even if you don't know anybody ever, you get to save someone’s life like to me that is just so cool,” said Souveny.

“You could save someone’s life by just rolling up your sleeve and giving a bit of time."

The Edmonton team is looking to fill more than 5,100 appointments.

“It's easy and I would encourage all Edmontonians including friends and families of Alberta's emergency responders to donate blood and help us save lives,” said Chief Joe Zatylny of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Half of all Canadians will either need blood or know someone who will need blood ay some point in their lives, according to the Canadian Blood Services.