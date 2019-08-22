Over a thousand new students and their families gathered at Northlands to learn how to travel safely on the school bus.

The 14th annual First Riders event brings in students from three Edmonton school districts to teach them how to confidently wait for, board, and ride the school bus.

Lori Nagy, the manager of community relations for Edmonton Catholic Schools, said the program is about preparing students before the excitement of the first day begins.

“First day jitters are hard enough to contend with but if you also haven’t ridden a school bus until the day you’re going to school it can be very difficult," Nagy said. "So we do find that children are much more relaxed when they get on the bus for the first day.”

It isn't only the students gaining confidence, but their parents as well.

“When they are learning how to ride the bus, learning all the rules of safety, I think gives parents peace of mind that their child will be okay,” said Nagy.

The sentiment is echoed by Deni Genereux, whose son will start riding the bus soon.

“We get some peace of mind that he has been trained properly and that he’s got all the tools he needs to be safe on the bus,” Genereux said.

The first day of classes for Edmonton’s public and catholic schools is September 4th.