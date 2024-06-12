First round of performers announced for CCMA Awards in Edmonton this fall

The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards will be back in Edmonton this fall for the first time in 10 years.

The first round of performers was released Wednesday and includes Albertans Brett Kissel and MacKenzie Porter.

Dasha, Jade Eagleson, Thomas Rhett, Dallas Smith, and the Reklaws will also perform.

"With homegrown artists showcasing the remarkable talent this country has to offer, alongside international stars who have captivated audiences worldwide, this lineup promises to be nothing short of spectacular," said CCMA president Amy Jeninga in a press release.

"We can't wait to share their incredible performances live in Edmonton and with all of Canada, making this a night to remember for music fans from coast to coast to coast."

It will be the eighth time Edmonton has hosted the CCMA Awards, and events leading up to the event will begin Sept. 11.

The awards will be broadcast live from Rogers Place on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the 2024 CCMA Awards website.