First snowstorm of Fall is coming: Here's what you need to know

EDMONTON -

Get set for Edmonton's first blast of wintry weather over the next few days. By Tuesday morning, we'll likely be covered in a lot of snow and much colder temperatures will settle in.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a "Special Weather Statement" for all of central and north-central Alberta.

But, the "worst" of the weather for Edmonton won't hit until Monday/Tuesday. By then, we could see that statement changed to a Snowfall Warning.

Jasper and Banff are already under a Snowfall Warning with 10 to 25 cm of snow likely by the end of Sunday and another 10 to 15 cm possibly by Monday night.

Edmonton and area will see a bit of snow/flurries Sunday. But, not much accumulation.

The accumulating snow will start Monday (probably sometime in the morning). The bulk of the accumulating snow will be done by Monday night, but we'll probably pick up a bit more through Tuesday morning.

Blowing snow will also be a big factor as the wind is forecast to gust to around 40 km/h Monday afternoon/evening and gusts in the 60 km/h range are likely through the first half of the day Tuesday.

So...how much is coming? Well, that depends on the track of this system. But, right now, the most likely snow total for Edmonton and surrounding regions is between 10 and 25 cm of snow.

Here are the snowfall estimates from the RPM and GEM models. You'll notice the GEM only goes out to 6am Tuesday, while I've run the RPM out to 1pm Tuesday.

Bottom line, this will be a major snow event for Edmonton and all of north-central Alberta.

The heaviest snow will fall through the day Monday (especially in the afternoon). Blowing snow will be an aggravating factor Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

What about the Canada vs Mexico match Tuesday evening?

Well, the snow should be done falling by then and the strongest wind should be done too. But, it'll be cold. We're probably looking at temperatures in the -5 to -10 range through the game with 10-15 km/h wind (strong enough to give wind chills in the minus teens)