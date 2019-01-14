

The first of several telephone town hall meetings on the Bighorn Country proposal is scheduled to take place Tuesday.

The phone meetings come amidst a firestorm of controversy that forced Alberta Environment and Parks to cancel a series of in person meetings on the project back on Jan. 5.

Minister Shannon Phillips said nine public servants had been harassed in connection with the project. She said two of the events were “serious,” and the incidents had been reported to RCMP.

The RCMP told CTV News it does not have any ongoing investigations related to the Bighorn Country consultations.

The information for the town hall meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday is as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Drayton Valley, Sundre and surrounding area

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Red Deer and surrounding area

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

To participate, dial 1-877-229-8493 and enter code 115500#. Participants can also listen and ask questions online.

The Bighorn Country proposal details new provincial parks and recreational areas, environmental protections and economic opportunities. The government will continue to accept online feedback on the project until Feb. 15.