First train rolls out on Valley Line LRT southeast
Published Monday, January 13, 2020 11:58AM MST
The first train rode the SE Valley Line in Edmonton on Jan. 11, 2020. (Source: TransED)
EDMONTON -- The first train on Edmonton’s southeast Valley LRT line rolled out on Saturday, TransEd said in a tweet on Monday.
The company said Edmontonians could expect to see more trains in Mill Woods as official testing of the line gets underway.
Construction on the 13-kilometre long southeast Valley Line started in 2016.
The new line will use low-floor trains to provide more pedestrian friendly access at the street level stops.