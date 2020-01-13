EDMONTON -- The first train on Edmonton’s southeast Valley LRT line rolled out on Saturday, TransEd said in a tweet on Monday.

The company said Edmontonians could expect to see more trains in Mill Woods as official testing of the line gets underway.

Construction on the 13-kilometre long southeast Valley Line started in 2016.

The new line will use low-floor trains to provide more pedestrian friendly access at the street level stops.  