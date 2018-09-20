Officers with Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement are investigating after a grizzly bear was shot and killed south of Grande Prairie over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 15, officers received reports that a young bear had been found dead on Weyerhaeuser main haul road (Range Road 60), at about Kilometre 42.5.

At the scene, officers found a one-year-old female grizzly dead under a barricade. The bear had suffered one gunshot wound, and officers believe it was shot a few hours before it was found.

It’s believed the animal was standing when it was shot, and that it was not moved.

As part of their investigation, officers checked with hunters in the area.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in this case, and anyone with details that could help is asked to call the Grande Prairie fish and wildlife district office at 780-538-5265.