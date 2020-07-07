EDMONTON -- After three months of exercising virtually, about 20 families with the Edmonton Down Syndrome Society finally came together for a fitness class in Hawrelak Park.

Each group had their own exercise pod to work out in, physically distanced from others. The society’s fitness team led the participants in an hour-long workout.

“We have a lot of social events in our organization and we have had to postpone those for the last couple of months," said Alan Clay, executive director of the Edmonton Down syndrome Society.

“Our families are thrilled to be here, getting some exercise in and teaching their children physical distancing and for the first time in a long time, reconnecting.”

There were big smiles and lots of air hugs for each other from all the kids who attended.