EDMONTON -- Five people have been charged in a 2019 series of robberies in the Edmonton area.

RCMP say all five were connected to four liquor and convenience store thefts over July 14 and 15 of last year.

A clerk was assaulted with a weapon during one of the robberies, which took place in Ponoka, Millet, Edmonton and Leduc.

They all face three charges each of armed robbery and disguise with intent:

Morningstar Northwest, 28, of Wetaskiwin;

Donovan Rain, 28, of Maskwacis;

Darcy Roughfoot, 31, of Maskwacis’

Gordelle Soosay, 22, of Maskwacis; and

Brandon Morin, 25, of Wetaskiwin.

Rain was also charged with assault with a weapon.