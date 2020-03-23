Five arrested in 2019 robbery spree
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 4:45PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Five people have been charged in a 2019 series of robberies in the Edmonton area.
RCMP say all five were connected to four liquor and convenience store thefts over July 14 and 15 of last year.
A clerk was assaulted with a weapon during one of the robberies, which took place in Ponoka, Millet, Edmonton and Leduc.
They all face three charges each of armed robbery and disguise with intent:
- Morningstar Northwest, 28, of Wetaskiwin;
- Donovan Rain, 28, of Maskwacis;
- Darcy Roughfoot, 31, of Maskwacis’
- Gordelle Soosay, 22, of Maskwacis; and
- Brandon Morin, 25, of Wetaskiwin.
Rain was also charged with assault with a weapon.