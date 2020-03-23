EDMONTON -- Canada remains in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 1,500 cases spread out across the country, 259 of them in Alberta.

Since the first cases were reported in Ontario and British Columbia during late January, the virus has been reported in every province and territory save for Nunavut. Twenty-one people have died in Canada as a result of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.

Governments across the country have closed businesses, shut down public places and called on Canadians to self-isolate in an effort to address the spread.

"Enough is enough. Go home and stay home. This is what we all need to be doing and we’re going to make sure this happens," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

But government data indicates a long, uphill battle to contain the virus which continues to spread with few signs of slowing.

Here's five charts showing how the virus is spreading and how it's impacting Alberta.

WHERE IS COVID-19 HITTING ALBERTA THE HARDEST?

The Calgary zone has been home to a majority of Alberta's cases since the virus was first reported in the province on March 5​.

Edmonton zone cases doubled between March 10 and March 14 and had more than doubled again to 27 cases by March 18.

And, the number of cases in the north zone more than quadrupled in the last five days: from four cases on March 18 to 18 cases on March 22.

The Edmonton-West Jasper Place region has the most cases of any city region with 10, according to the province's data map.

The same map indicates Calgary-Upper Northwest as the city's region with the most cases at 27 though four other regions in the city are home to more than a dozen cases.

HOW FAST IS COVID-19 GROWING IN ALBERTA?

COVID-19 has grown steadily in Alberta, with a jump of 49 new cases announced on March 20.

Cases in the Calgary zone have shown steady growth with increases of 18, 25, 13 and 25 new cases over the four most recent reports.

The number of new cases has since fallen into the low 30s over the last two reports.

HOW IS COVID-19 SPREADING IN ALBERTA?

Travel-related cases are the most common in Alberta, followed closely by cases caused through close contact with an infected individual or object.

Cases transmitted through community spread are closely monitored as an indicator of how well the spread of COVID-19 is being contained.

Four such cases were reported on March 14 with the number growing to 19 cases within a week.

The sum of community-transmitted, travel-related and close contact cases doesn't equal the number of total cases as health authorities undertake investigations of varying time lengths into the cause of each individual case.

HOW DOES COVID-19'S GROWTH IN ALBERTA COMPARE TO OTHER PROVINCES?

For now, Alberta's curve remains below that of British Columbia and Ontario, but that could quickly change.

Ontario has seen growth of 78, 48 and 60 new cases over the last three days. Over its last three reporting periods, B.C. has seen jumps of 48, 76 and 77 cases.

Quebec's curve appeared to be trending below Alberta's but on Monday, the province announced it was changing how it was calculating the number of cases. It's now adding presumptive cases to its total cases count, resulting in a sudden spike of 409 cases on Monday.

Alberta has shown smaller bumps of 31 and 33 new cases over the last two days.

HOW DOES COVID-19'S GROWTH IN ALBERTA COMPARE TO THE NATIONAL TREND?

The curve displaying COVID-19 from across Canada has grown sharply over the past week, spurred by sizable jumps in B.C. and Ontario and reaching just short of 2,000 cases just under four days after reaching 1,000.

As noted above, Quebec's March 23 change to how it tabulates its daily count of cases also resulted in a significant steepening of the national curve.

Alberta's curve appears shallower for now, but is still growing upwards, as cases in the Calgary zone continue to rise.