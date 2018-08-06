Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Edmonton area, and large parts of Alberta, until at least Friday.

Temperatures just below 30 C are expected to start Monday, Environment Canada said. Daytime highs are expected to be around low to mid 30s mid-week.

Albertans are encouraged to reschedule outdoor activities, take frequent breaks from the heat, drink plenty of water, and not to leave people or pets in vehicles.

Every province, except for Manitoba, is currently under a heat warning.