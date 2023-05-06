Five evacuation orders active in Lac Ste Anne County

A wildfire in Lac St. Anne County prompted five evacuation orders in the area on Friday.

The latest was issued Friday night at 9:27 p.m., for residents between Township Road 553 and Township Road 560, and between Range Road 51 and Range Road 60.

Everyone in the area must leave immediately, except people north of Lessard Lake.

Earlier Friday, mandatory evacuation orders were given for the following areas:

Between Township Road 553 and Township Road 555, and Range Roads 51 to 54;

Between Range Road 63 to west to Highway 757, and from Brock Lake north to Township Road 564;

West of Highway 43 and Range Road 60 to Highway 757, between Brock Lake north to Township Road 564;

Between Range Road 63 west to Highway 757, and from Brock Lake north to Township Road 564.

Residents should take pets, important documents, medications and enough food and water for three days.

Evacuees can go to the Mayerthorpe Diamond Centre, at 4918 54 Street in Mayerthorpe.

Updates can be found at www.alberta.ca/emergencyalert.