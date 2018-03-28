CTV News has learned five individuals are in police custody, one man is in hospital, and police are investigating.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson told CTV News police are investigating what she called “a number of incidents from overnight” – the incidents included a home invasion, robbery, kidnapping and a shooting.

The spokesperson confirmed five people had been arrested, and one individual was in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“This is a complex investigation involving several scenes and investigators are still piecing together the facts,” spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said in a statement.

On Wednesday morning, police were on the scene of a single-vehicle collision off of Manning Drive near 18 Street – it’s believed the crash happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle remained at the scene into Wednesday morning; officers covered the vehicle with the tarp at about 7:30 a.m.

.@edmontonpolice investigators documenting scene with damaged Mazda SUV - by the tracks, looks like it came off of Manning Dr, over another road and into the ditch. No word yet on the driver's condition #yeg pic.twitter.com/zZDB0IHGJv — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) March 28, 2018

More to come…