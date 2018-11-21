Five people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision near Beaumont.

RCMP were at the scene of the crash on Highway 625 and Range Road 243 Wednesday afternoon.

Alberta Health Services said EMS were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

There were three people in one vehicle and two people in the other, RCMP said.

According to AHS, one adult and one child were taken to hospital in stable condition, two adults were considered to be in critical and potentially life-threatening conditions, and a fifth adult in life-threatening condition was airlifted to hospital by STARS.

RCMP advised drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.