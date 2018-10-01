A collision between two buses in north Edmonton Monday afternoon left five people injured.

Edmonton Fire Rescue responded to a collision involving an ETS bus and Southland Transportation bus at the intersection of 160 Avenue and 100 Street at approximately 3:50 p.m.

The driver of the Southland bus, who had three seniors on board at the time, told CTV News he stopped at the intersection before the crash. “I came to the stop sign, stopped and proceeded through, and next thing I know, ‘Boom, there’s a bus pulling out,’” Zib Szatkowski said.

But a passenger on the ETS bus disagrees.

“We had come to a full stop at the intersection here, proceeded to turn right when the yellow bus failed to stop for the stop sign there and came through and hit us,” Kevin Stubbings told CTV News.

An EPS officer at the scene said five people sustained minor injuries and four were taken to hospital.

The crash is under investigation.