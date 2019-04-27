Edmonton firefighters were called to two separate house fires on the same street early Saturday morning.

Both fires happened in the area of 89 Avenue and 87 Street.

The first was called in at 3:18 a.m. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the fire started in the back of the house, then spread to the attic. The blaze was under control by 4 a.m.

One person was living in the home; they were displaced for the night.

The second fire was at a house further east down the street.

Officials said the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived at 3:41 a.m. Emergency support was needed as four residents were displaced.

While no civilians were injured in the fires, one firefighter did suffer a minor injury.

Both are still under investigation.