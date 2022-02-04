Five thieves sought after optical store break-in steals $120K worth of glasses

Police identified five thieves after a break-in at an Oliver optometrist clinic who stole more than 400 pairs of sun and prescription glasses worth around $120,000.

In a media release sent Friday, the Edmonton Police Service said it needed the public's help in identifying the five males involved in the robbery on Oct. 15, 2021.

Around 5:30 a.m., one of the men smashed one of the windows at the back of the clinic, near 123 Street and Jasper Avenue, and another crawled in. That man took two cases of glasses from inside the store and loaded them into two stolen vehicles, police said.

According to EPS, officers have recovered one of the stolen vehicles, a Nissan Altima.

"Police are releasing video and several CCTV images in the hopes that someone may recognize these suspects and/or vehicles," police said in a statement.

Police describe one robber as an Indigenous man in his 30s with short dark hair with blond tips. EPS says he wore a black sweater, blue track pants, and red shoes on the day of the incident.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects involved in the break and enter on Oct. 15, 2021 (Source: EPS).The second thief is also believed to be an Indigenous man in his 30s that wore a coloured shirt with a white symbol, black track pants, black shoes with white soles, and blue surgical gloves, police say.

Surveillance video shows another thief involved in the break and enter on Oct. 15, 2021 (Source: EPS).Police say another robber is described as an Indigenous man in his 30s with short hair with the sides shaved. Surveillance video shows him wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

Surveillance video shows one of the thieves involved in the break and enter on Oct. 15, 2021 (Source: EPS).The fourth thief is described by police as a male wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, black jacket with a red hoodie underneath, black shorts, and white high-top shoes with a red bandana around his right ankle.

One of the five thieves is shown in surveillance video of the break and enter on Oct. 15, 2021 (Source: EPS).The last person police believe was involved in the robbery was a male wearing a black sweater with white stripes down both arms and black sweatpants with matching stripes down both legs.

Surveillance video shows one of the robbers involved in the break and enter on Oct. 15, 2021 (Source: EPS).Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.