An Edmonton couple is upset with the way Telus left their lawn after installing fibre optic cables.

“They guaranteed yes, it'll be the same way as it was,” Chris Ekstrom told CTV News Edmonton.

But two weed-filled patches remain in the Ekstroms’ lawn where the work was done last August, despite multiple calls to the company.

“I'm getting to that point where I'm getting frustrated that I'll do it. If I could submit a bill, I would because I just know if this is their remedy, this isn't going to work,” Chris said.

Telus said it typically starts property repairs 21 days after work is finished in a neighbourhood.

“We work with them one-on-one to make sure that we give them the best outcome in terms of what is reasonable to restore their service, or their lawn back to normal,” said Brian Bettis, northern Alberta’s Telus general manager.

“We actually physically get a signature and a permission from each resident to deploy the fibre facilities to their premise. So at that time we talk about what would be the least invasive way to deploy the services.”

Unhappy residents are asked to get in touch with the customer service department.

“We wouldn't want to invest these significant dollars into delivering service, and then have everybody be upset about the outcome of their yards,” Bettis said.

The Ekstroms said they are frustrated. While they could fix the lawn themselves, Valerie Ekstrom said it is a matter of principle.

“Fix it. You guys promised us to fix it.”

