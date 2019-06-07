

CTV News Edmonton





The UCP government held a celebration to mark pride month Friday.

Officials from the Alberta government were joined by city officials to raise the Pride flag outside of the Federal Building.

“It’s more than a symbol. It represents a commitment from government to create an Alberta where everyone can succeed regardless of how they identify or who they love, because love is love,” said Leela Sharon Aheer, minister of culture, multiculturalism and status of women.

This year’s Pride celebration also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

“And it’s a reminder that Pride celebrations started as a protest movement born of a time when sexual and gender minorities were forced to hide where they lived, who they were and that they would live in fear and shame,” said Sarah Hamilton, deputy mayor of the City of Edmonton.

“And it’s a movement that strengthened the queer community and demanded that they no longer be forced underground. It was their bravery that ensured their community became a vital part of our cities identity,” Hamilton added.

The flag raising was met with demonstrators who held up signs in protest of the UCP government and Premier Jason Kenney. “You cannot attack our rights and raise a rainbow flag,” read one sign.

The flag will remain at the Federal Building throughout the month of June.

“As we celebrate Pride month, please, I encourage all of us to stand up for each other, to be kind to one another, to show love and respect to one another,” said Aheer.