EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Flag raised on legislature grounds to mark start of Foster and Kinship Caregiver Month

    Officials from the Alberta government and Alberta Foster and Kinship Association raise a flag at the Queen Elizabeth II Building at the legislature grounds on Oct. 1, 2024, to mark the start of Foster and Kinship Caregiver Month. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton) Officials from the Alberta government and Alberta Foster and Kinship Association raise a flag at the Queen Elizabeth II Building at the legislature grounds on Oct. 1, 2024, to mark the start of Foster and Kinship Caregiver Month. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Alberta's foster and kinship caregivers were honoured on Tuesday with a flag raising at the legislature grounds.

    The province dedicates the entire month of October to foster and kinship caregivers, which number 1,500 and 2,200, respectively.

    The sign raised Tuesday at the Queen Elizabeth II Building bore the logo of the Alberta Foster and Kinship Association (AFKA), which supports caregivers.

    "Caregiving is a challenging role and it demands plenty of training, time, energy and, of course, compassion. Whether it's listening to a young child or a shoulder to cry on, you embrace these challenges with open arms and help them stay as closely connected as possible to their culture and community," Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton commended caregivers at the ceremony.

    "The relationships you have with these children and youth last a lifetime. Some of those relationships may come and go, but know that you're a very important person in their life and are never forgotten," added Melissa Jones, AFKA's chief executive officer.

    Before the flag was raised, an elder led attendees in a smudging ceremony, praying not only for youth, but for the continued strength of caregivers.

    As of June, 2,959 kids in Alberta are receiving care from an extended family member or someone else close to them, and 2,976 are living with a foster family.

    Foster and kinship care are the most common care arrangements in Alberta, each accounting for 33 per cent of placements.

    Indigenous youth are overrepresented in Alberta's child welfare system, making up 72 per cent of children revealing intervention services. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News