Flair Airlines has announced six new direct flights to vacation destinations in the United States.

The low-cost airline based out of Edmonton introduced non-stop flights to Miami, Orlando, Tampa Bay, Las Vegas, Palm Springs and Phoenix.

“We are now taking the show on the road and heading south to some of the most popular winter getaway spots,” Executive Chairman David Tait said in a press release. “Escaping the great Canadian winter will cost a lot less this year.”

Flights to Las Vegas start on November 9; the rest are scheduled to take off December 15. They are now on sale, with introductory one-way fares to Las Vegas at $99 excluding taxes and fees.