Low-cost carrier Flair Airlines announced Tuesday that its headquarters is moving from Kelowna, B.C. to Edmonton in a move that’s expected to bring hundreds of jobs.

Details were released at an event Tuesday morning in Edmonton, and executive chairman David Tait made the announcement.

Flair Airlines Exec. Chairman David Tait announces that Edmonton will be Flair’s new HQ. “This is really the only place for us to be in Canada, from an economic standpoint & a growth standpoint”. #yeg pic.twitter.com/h3Stnj79xX — Nicole Weisberg (@NWeisbergCTV) June 19, 2018

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Tait said the move will take place over several months, and it’s hoped the change will help sustain the company’s growth.

A spokesperson said the move is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Edmonton.

The announcement came a day before WestJet’s low-cost carrier Swoop was set to make its maiden flight from Hamilton, Ont. to Abbotsford, B.C.

