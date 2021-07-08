EDMONTON -- Low-cost carrier Flair Airlines is expanding south of the border.

The Edmonton-based discount airline says it will launch service to six U-S destinations on October 31st, including Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida.

It will also service Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Hollywood and Palm Springs, California.

Flair Airlines chief executive Stephen Jones says the airline industry is emerging from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and Flair's fall bookings look strong.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.