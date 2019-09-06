Keen observers have noticed the Flaman Man is missing from his post in north Edmonton.

The flaman man that haunts my dreams has escaped his treadmill prison pic.twitter.com/qxD5iU7Pdb — keely (@Keely_Cornpop) September 2, 2019

He has been a Yellowhead Trail landmark for the past 13 years, constantly in motion and changing outfits with the seasons.

And all is well with the popular running man, according to Jason Samograd, Flaman's regional manager of fitness.

"He's in the shop for repairs and a wardrobe change and should be back up by the weekend," Samograd told CTV News Edmonton.

Flaman has more than 10 running men up on treadmills at locations around the country.