Flaman Man on the lam: Popular character missing in action
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 11:44AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, September 6, 2019 12:50PM MDT
Keen observers have noticed the Flaman Man is missing from his post in north Edmonton.
He has been a Yellowhead Trail landmark for the past 13 years, constantly in motion and changing outfits with the seasons.
And all is well with the popular running man, according to Jason Samograd, Flaman's regional manager of fitness.
"He's in the shop for repairs and a wardrobe change and should be back up by the weekend," Samograd told CTV News Edmonton.
Flaman has more than 10 running men up on treadmills at locations around the country.