EDMONTON -- Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames (20-15-5), who had lost four of their previous five games.

Connor McDavid responded for the Oilers (20-17-4), who have lost eight of their last 10.

It was a disastrous start for Edmonton. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was muscled off the puck behind the net and Lindholm sent it in front to Mangiapane, who was all alone to score his eighth of the season past Oilers starter Mikko Koskinen. The goal came on the first shot of the game, just 11 seconds into the first period.

Calgary added to its lead 12 minutes into the opening period as Mangiapane won a battle with defender Darnell Nurse and sent it across to Tkachuk for this 15th.

Nurse got some redemption a couple minutes later as his shot was tipped past Flames goalie David Rittich by McDavid for his 22nd of the year.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Dec. 27, 2019.