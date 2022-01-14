Flames break out at northeast home
Firefighters were called to a home in northeast Edmonton early Friday morning.
By the time CTV News Edmonton arrived at Harrison Place around 5 a.m., crews had the blaze extinguished and the scene had been handed over to investigators.
Damage was visible at a second-storey window.
It's not known if anyone was in the townhome when flames broke out, or if anyone was injured.
This is a developing news story. More to come…
