Flames rip through McTaggart home late Tuesday evening

A fire overnight "pretty much destroyed" a southwest Edmonton home.

Flames broke out at 3410 Macneil Link NW in the McTaggart neighbourhood around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

At the scene, district fire chief Ed Pitman told CTV News Edmonton that dispatch received "lots of calls" about the blaze that moved quickly through the house.

"There was lots of flame coming up the back of the house," Pitman recalled.

"As I pulled up, I could see the back of the house and wasn't too worried because the houses in the back are quite a ways away and quite far down the hill, so we were just concerned about the two structures initially on either side and we managed to save them both without too much damage," he said of the neighbouring homes to the north and south.

Both houses were evacuated.

The one person who was at home when the fire started was able to get out without being hurt, according to Pitman.

Firefighters were still at the address early Wednesday morning.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.