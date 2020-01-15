EDMONTON -- Fire crews in Wetaskiwin are on scene at a blaze at an old motel.

The fire broke out Tuesday night at the building at 54 Street and 40 Avenue.

A neighbour tells CTV News Edmonton she woke up at midnight and the building was already engulfed in flames.

There is no information on injuries or cause at this time.

This is a developing story; more details will be posted as they become available.