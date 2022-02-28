Flames take over southeast Edmonton apartment complex, forcing residents out of homes

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine slows Russian advance, talks underway in Belarus

Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia's advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for now. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces put on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.

People take photos of still-smouldering destroyed Russian military vehicles on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Does Putin's alert change risk of nuclear war?

Russian President Vladimir Putin's implied threat to turn the Ukraine war into a broader nuclear conflict presents U.S. President Joe Biden with choices rarely contemplated in the atomic age, including whether to raise the alert level of U.S. nuclear forces.

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

The world's largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225, has been destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials, generating alarm and sadness among the aviation world in which it occupies almost cult status.

How Zelensky is changing the West's response to Russia

Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island