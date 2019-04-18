

CTV Edmonton





After postponing their concert in Edmonton for a second time, Fleetwood Mac has rescheduled their concert date in the capital city for Nov. 12, 2019.

The concert was originally scheduled for Nov. 10, 2018, but was cancelled hours before the band was set to take the stage.

It was rescheduled for earlier this month, but the band postponed the last four shows of their North American tour after Stevie Nicks came down with the flu.

Live Nation says all previously held tickets will be honoured.