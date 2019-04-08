Fleetwood Mac has postponed its show in Edmonton this weekend, telling fans it will reschedule for October or November.

The band was first scheduled to play Rogers Place on Nov. 10, but cancelled less than two hours before they were set to take the stage.

A Monday announcement by the band tells fans Stevie Nicks has the flu.

“While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery.”

Fleetwood Mac had rescheduled shows in Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Winnipeg and Calgary.

“Ticketholders will receive new dates and details shortly,” the statement promises.

Those who had bought tickets were also told they could receive refunds at the point of purchase.

“We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges. The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back on the road,” Mick Fleetwood wrote.

“We so apologize to the fans.”

The band also cancelled its performance at Jazz Fest in New Orleans on May 2.