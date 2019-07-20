About 70 fliers at the Edmonton International Airport were delayed briefly Friday evening when a plane's tires were ruined during a landing and the aircraft had to be taxied back to the gate.

A spokesperson said WestJet Encore Flight 3362 from Fort McMurray sustained tire damage, and was left on the taxiway for a period when operations were impacted by weather.

Eventually it was taxied back, and WestJet expected all passengers on that flight to make their connections.

However, the plane was taken out of service to be inspected, causing an aircraft shortage and the cancellation of Flights 3125 and 3198.

WestJet told CTV News Edmonton in a statement that it worked to provide other options for the affected travelers.

"Safety is our top priority and we sincerely apologize to our guests for the delay and any inconvenience this may have caused to their travel plans."