EDMONTON -- A facility already under severe pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic is now dealing with flood damage, financial strains and shortages of much needed space.

“It’s certainly a difficult situation on top of an already challenging environment” says Boyle Street Community Services Director of Operations Ian Mathieson.

The seven centimetres of flooding occurred last week at the same time as nearby Rogers Place was inundated with a flow of water.

The flood at Boyle Street Community Services caused over $100,000 in damage to the basement. Its the fourth time since 2016 the building has flooded.

“We’re doing the best we can but certainly this has presented us with another challenge for our staff and ultimately for providing service for our community members” added Mathieson.

Approximately 60 staff members have been displaced from the lower floor offices. They will now have to find new space to help provide services for the influx of homeless who will soon not be able to access the Expo Centre which closes at the end of July.

The upper floor at the aging facility already has less room to work because of pandemic physical distancing requirements so staff are left wondering where everyone will end up.

“It creates all kinds of burdens on us," said Mathieson. "There is a fiscal burden, there is a staff burden in terms of where people can go to work which ultimately has an impact on the services we are able to deliver to people who are the most marginalized from Covid already”

Boyle Street is now hoping the public steps up with monetary donations which would be greatly appreciated at one of the the most difficult times in Boyle Street history.