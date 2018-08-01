A major water main break caused flooding and power to go off in the downtown core Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said they were called to a building on Capital Boulevard just after 9 a.m. and found both electrical rooms were flooded with smoke coming from them.

Capt. Russell Kocuper said crews were worried about water getting into the street-level electrical panels.

"That was our biggest concern: those things were filled with water. So when that happens, and there's still current flowing through them, there's a good chance of an explosion," he explained.

Fire crews evacuated about 30 people from an office building on 108 Street.

We are at 108 St., south of Jasper Ave. where water is bubbling out from the sewer. City communications “believes” this the source of the water main break. More details expected shortly. Our story: https://t.co/2oUODpSoFO #yeg pic.twitter.com/7h2BcATSv8 — Nicole Weisberg (@NWeisbergCTV) August 1, 2018

This water main break has forced hundreds if not thousands from their homes/offices today in #dtyeg. #yeg pic.twitter.com/kw6fJNjKnP — Nicole Weisberg (@NWeisbergCTV) August 1, 2018

Update: Corona LRT Station is closed due to flooding. Trains will be running through the station but not dropping passengers off. Passengers will be dropped off at Grandin or Bay/Enterprise Stations. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) August 1, 2018

The incident has also caused flooding at Corona LRT station, which has been closed as of 11 a.m.

EPCOR dietermined the water from the break seeped underground, impacting electrical equipment which caused a power outage.

As of 1 p.m, it said 490 customers were initially without power, but electricity has since been restored to most of its customers.

Water has been turned off to allow crews complete repairs.

EPCOR advises motorists to avoid the area of Jasper, 108 Street and 109 Street.

More to come…